Alaska Ski for Women open to the whole household in 2021

(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:05 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Ski for Women will look different in 2021, and the biggest difference is men are allowed to join the fun as well.

“The biggest driver for the change is we are encouraging households to ski together,” Alaska Ski for Women Director Molly Mylius said. “Instead of skiing with your group of friends members can ski with members of their household, making it more inclusive for the whole family to register.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, skiers can do the Kincaid Park 4-kilometer loop starting Feb.7 or any of the five days after.

While the 2021 event will be different, it will still have that same Mardi Gras of the North feel with a costume contest with three judging categories: Dynamic Duo, Best Team and Cutest Kiddo.

This event supports Alaska nonprofits working to end the cycle of domestic violence, and since its inception, it has raised $1.2 million.

