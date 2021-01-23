Advertisement

Anchorage senior living community gets cutting-edge generators, registers as power plant

By Makayla Clark
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:24 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Baxter Senior Living has turned on its new, cutting-edge, green-power generators.

The building now has a Yanmar Combined Heat and Power System, and the Chief Operating Officer of KI Energy said it’s the second system of this size installed in the U.S.

“Not only is it good for the environment and makes financial sense, but if we have a disaster that takes out the power, you can flip these things over and just make your own electricity,” Baxter Senior Living President J.R. Wilcox said in a prepared statement. “So we’re getting pretty bullet proof here at Baxter Senior Living.”

Wilcox said since the conception of Baxter Senior Living, adding power generating capacity is something he has always wanted to do. The facility has registered as a power plant.

“Natural gas coming in from ENSTAR gets burned inside of engines inside of each one of these units. And then they’re wrapped in glycol that supplies heat to the building,” Wilcox said. “So now the building is being heated by the power that we’re generating for the building, which makes it extremely energy-efficient, cuts out electricity bills way down.”

According to a release from Baxter Senior Living, funding for the project came through the Alaska Energy Authority’s Power Project Fund.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’
Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Alaska’s political leaders, others react to Biden’s moratorium on drilling in ANWR
The Alaska Capitol. (January, 2021)
Governor wants infrastructure package, PFD paid quickly, but Senate majority says the budget comes first
New death, 203 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday
The Anchorage School District is staying with its plan to return students to in person learning...
Teachers union files grievance with ASD over school safety concerns

Latest News

Alaska Ski for Women open to the whole household in 2021
Police arrest 36-year-old man for series of attempted burglaries
Anchorage residents see reduced electricity rates
A litter of Alaskan sled dog puppies.
Mushing couple names unplanned litter of puppies after the events of 2020