Anchorage senior living community gets cutting-edge generators, registers as power plant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Baxter Senior Living has turned on its new, cutting-edge, green-power generators.

The building now has a Yanmar Combined Heat and Power System, and the Chief Operating Officer of KI Energy said it’s the second system of this size installed in the U.S.

“Not only is it good for the environment and makes financial sense, but if we have a disaster that takes out the power, you can flip these things over and just make your own electricity,” Baxter Senior Living President J.R. Wilcox said in a prepared statement. “So we’re getting pretty bullet proof here at Baxter Senior Living.”

Wilcox said since the conception of Baxter Senior Living, adding power generating capacity is something he has always wanted to do. The facility has registered as a power plant.

“Natural gas coming in from ENSTAR gets burned inside of engines inside of each one of these units. And then they’re wrapped in glycol that supplies heat to the building,” Wilcox said. “So now the building is being heated by the power that we’re generating for the building, which makes it extremely energy-efficient, cuts out electricity bills way down.”

According to a release from Baxter Senior Living, funding for the project came through the Alaska Energy Authority’s Power Project Fund.

