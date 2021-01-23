Advertisement

COVID Radio offers local entertainment for people waiting for test

By Jennifer Summers
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:23 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Getting a COVID-19 test can be stressful, but now there is a little entertainment while you wait at the ChangePoint Church testing location.

The Anchorage Concert Association has paired up with the Anchorage Health Department to offer COVID Radio.

People waiting for their test can tune into 95.5 FM to hear local musicians, informative public health messages and interviews.

“It’s got a mix of things from straightforward informational broadcasts about COVID-19, testing, information about vaccines, what to do when exposed,” says Brennen Rode, a tester with Visit Health Care at the ChangePoint testing site. “It also has some more light-hearted entertainment things. It plays music from local Alaska musicians as well, we have a new mixtape of a couple of Anchorage-based Alaskan bands, just to lighten it up while you wait.”

Rode says staff has enjoyed being introduced to new artists they hadn’t heard before.

Local musicians include the West High Jazz Band, Nervis Rex and H3 among others.

The pilot project started in mid-January.

The free COVID-19 test is available at ChangePoint Church at 6689 Changepoint Drive. The Municipality also lists how long the wait is at the free testing sites is around town at anchoragecovidtest.org.

