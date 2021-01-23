DHSS reports 251 new COVID-19 cases and 5 COVID-19 related deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 251 new COVID-19 cases and five new virus-related deaths on Saturday.

A total of 53,150 residents and nonresidents have had COVID-19 since the first cases were identified in Alaska. Ten of the new cases reported Saturday were in nonresidents. The state’s total death count is at 257 residents and two nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 73

Kenai Peninsula Borough:2

Valdez-Cordova Cenusu Area: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 26

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 27

Nome Census Area: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 6

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough:

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon:

Aleutians East Borough:

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Bethel Census Area: 79

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 13

At least 1,184 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 48 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another three people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Seven of these patients are on a ventilator.

The DHSS dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 552 inpatient and 41 ICU beds available in the state.

DHSS reported a total of 1,446,514 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

