First Mat-Su Borough games doubled as senior night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Normally senior night is saved for the last home game of the season, but with the uncertainty of the pandemic, Palmer High School decided to have it during the first game.

Catherine Uschmann from the varsity basketball team and Gabbie Yoder from the cheer team were honored.

“Sometimes I get on myself from like this is going to be a weird season, but then I’m like no you have to be thankful that you have a season versus some other states where they aren’t even allowed to see each other at all, so I am very thankful to be able to play tonight,” Uschmann said.

Already the fragility of the season is being put on display with the Palmer boys team forced to cancel what would have been their senior night as well due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Indoor competitions are allowed in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough with proper precautions in place.

Masks are worn by the athletes until they are actively competing. The crowd is limited to two people per athlete, and all athletes are medically screened hours before the game. As another preventative measure basketball, hockey and cross country ski are all in-district only.

“I honestly didn’t think we would get here,” Uschmann said, “so I’m very excited very thankful we are able to play even though it is in some weird conditions, but I am very happy to be able to play”

As for Anchorage, basketball was supposed to start this week, but under Emergency Order 17, indoor competitions are still not allowed. ASD remains at practice only for indoor sports, and every Friday the status of the next week is updated.

