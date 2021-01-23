Learning about Clouds: How to make your own cloud at home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whether puffy or thin, dark or light, all clouds are made of the same thing —water! Sometimes the water in clouds is in liquid form as tiny water droplets and sometimes it’s frozen as small ice crystals but either way, when this water is grouped together in the atmosphere, it makes a cloud!

Activity 1: Cloud observations — Clouds come in all shapes and sizes but how they look and move can tell you a lot about what type of weather they will bring. Complete the activity on the next page to learn about how meteorologists observe clouds.

Activity 2: Cloud identification — Each cloud can be identified as one of 10 main types of clouds, however, there are more than two dozen unique cloud names. Complete Activity 2 to learn how to classify clouds and why that’s important to meteorologists.

Activity 3: Make a cloud — Follow along with Meteorologist Melissa Frey as she shows you how to make a cloud in a jar!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.