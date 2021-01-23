Advertisement

Learning about Clouds: How to make your own cloud at home

Meteorologist Melissa Frey demonstrates how to make a cloud in a jar.
Meteorologist Melissa Frey demonstrates how to make a cloud in a jar.(Melissa Frey)
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:13 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Whether puffy or thin, dark or light, all clouds are made of the same thing —water! Sometimes the water in clouds is in liquid form as tiny water droplets and sometimes it’s frozen as small ice crystals but either way, when this water is grouped together in the atmosphere, it makes a cloud!

Learn about clouds with Meteorologist Melissa Frey in this fun interactive activity book!

Activity 1: Cloud observations — Clouds come in all shapes and sizes but how they look and move can tell you a lot about what type of weather they will bring. Complete the activity on the next page to learn about how meteorologists observe clouds.

Activity 2: Cloud identification — Each cloud can be identified as one of 10 main types of clouds, however, there are more than two dozen unique cloud names. Complete Activity 2 to learn how to classify clouds and why that’s important to meteorologists.

Activity 3: Make a cloud — Follow along with Meteorologist Melissa Frey as she shows you how to make a cloud in a jar!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’
Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Alaska’s political leaders, others react to Biden’s moratorium on drilling in ANWR
The Alaska Capitol. (January, 2021)
Governor wants infrastructure package, PFD paid quickly, but Senate majority says the budget comes first
New death, 203 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday
The Anchorage School District is staying with its plan to return students to in person learning...
Teachers union files grievance with ASD over school safety concerns

Latest News

Weather Lab: Make your own cloud!
Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’
Richard Estelle preserving old photos at his computer at the Palmer Museum of History and Art...
Palmer Museum digitally archives hundreds of historical photos in newest project
Weather Lab: Redington
Weather Lab: Redington JR/SR High School students learn what causes extreme temperature differences