Man arrested after allegedly making a security threat on flight headed to Ketchikan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after he made a security threat on a flight headed to Ketchikan, according to Alaska Airlines officials.

Alaska Airlines flight 65 was scheduled for takeoff from Seattle at 7:05 a.m., but never took off.

According to a statement from Alaska Airlines Media Relations Manager, Cailee Olson, the disruptive passenger was taken into custody by Port of Seattle Police, with help from federal law enforcement who eventually determined the threat was false.

“The aircraft has been carefully screened and released by security,” said Olson. “We’ve swapped aircraft and are working to get our guests on their way shortly.”

Olson said there were 30 guests and five crew members on board.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.