Mushing couple names unplanned litter of puppies after the events of 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The year 2020 was full of surprises and for recreational mushers, Brenna and David McConnell-Booher that meant an unplanned litter of puppies. The couple has a sled dog kennel in Two Rivers, Alaska, and decided to have fun with the fact that this happened to them in 2020 by naming the puppies in their litter Pandy, RBG, Fauci, Zink, Rona, QT and Zoom.

“We figured that if there was ever a year for an unplanned litter of puppies,” Brenna McConnell-Booher wrote, “then, of course, it would happen in 2020.”

As for the names of the puppies, Brenna McConnell-Booher said they polled their friends, and the most popular name was toilet paper, but they decided against that.

“The litter is pretty popular,” Breena wrote. “I’m sure it has everything to do with the names, but I like to think it’s because they’re so very cute.”

How cute is this sled dog, who is part of a litter named after events of 2020 including this little one getting her shots ☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/ioNjFUwJbB — Anne Zink (@annezinkmd) January 17, 2021

The puppies’ fame reached the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, who tweeted a photo of the puppy named after her. The McConnell-Boohers will keep all the puppies, and plan to have them grow up to be sled dogs. They said the litter is already an eager bunch, and added people have shown interest in adopting the puppies.

