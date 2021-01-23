Advertisement

Mushing couple names unplanned litter of puppies after the events of 2020

A litter of Alaskan sled dogs named after the events of 2020.
A litter of Alaskan sled dogs named after the events of 2020.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The year 2020 was full of surprises and for recreational mushers, Brenna and David McConnell-Booher that meant an unplanned litter of puppies. The couple has a sled dog kennel in Two Rivers, Alaska, and decided to have fun with the fact that this happened to them in 2020 by naming the puppies in their litter Pandy, RBG, Fauci, Zink, Rona, QT and Zoom.

“We figured that if there was ever a year for an unplanned litter of puppies,” Brenna McConnell-Booher wrote, “then, of course, it would happen in 2020.”

As for the names of the puppies, Brenna McConnell-Booher said they polled their friends, and the most popular name was toilet paper, but they decided against that.

“The litter is pretty popular,” Breena wrote. “I’m sure it has everything to do with the names, but I like to think it’s because they’re so very cute.”

The puppies’ fame reached the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, who tweeted a photo of the puppy named after her. The McConnell-Boohers will keep all the puppies, and plan to have them grow up to be sled dogs. They said the litter is already an eager bunch, and added people have shown interest in adopting the puppies.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’
Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Alaska’s political leaders, others react to Biden’s moratorium on drilling in ANWR
The Alaska Capitol. (January, 2021)
Governor wants infrastructure package, PFD paid quickly, but Senate majority says the budget comes first
New death, 203 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday
The Anchorage School District is staying with its plan to return students to in person learning...
Teachers union files grievance with ASD over school safety concerns

Latest News

FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, a crowd standing behind ExxonMobile signage watches...
ExxonMobil becomes latest sponsor to sever Iditarod ties
Ceremonial face off between former Nanook Dustin Molle and former Seawolf Jim Mayes.
Future, former college hockey players take the ice this weekend to ‘Save Seawolf Hockey’
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore throws the ball to first base during the first...
Seattle Mariners want to hear from Alaska baseball fans
Harmon commits to Montana State
South Anchorage’s Jackson Harmon commits to Montana State for football