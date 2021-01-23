Advertisement

NYT: Trump considered using DOJ attorney to undo Georgia election

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:20 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump considered using the Department of Justice to undo Georgia’s election results, according to a New York Times report.

The report says that DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark nearly convinced Trump to remove then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Clark allegedly told Rosen that Trump was going to have Clark replace him. Clark would then move to keep Congress from certifying the election results.

According to the newspaper, leadership at the DOJ said they would all resign if Rosen were fired, which helped sway Trump from removing him.

Clark told the New York Times that its story had unspecified inaccuracies.

He added that all his official communications were consistent with the law.

Trump declined to comment. The DOJ has not returned CNN’s request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’
Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
Alaska’s political leaders, others react to Biden’s moratorium on drilling in ANWR
The Alaska Capitol. (January, 2021)
Governor wants infrastructure package, PFD paid quickly, but Senate majority says the budget comes first
New death, 203 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday
The Anchorage School District is staying with its plan to return students to in person learning...
Teachers union files grievance with ASD over school safety concerns

Latest News

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Chief Operating Officer of KI Energy said the building's new system is the second of this size...
Anchorage senior living community gets cutting-edge generators, registers as power plant
Alaska Ski for Women open to the whole household in 2021
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Democrats start reining in expectations for immigration bill