Police arrest 36-year-old man for series of attempted burglaries

(ap newsroom)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:53 PM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they arrested Matthew Stough, 36, after the department received reports about break-ins at multiple homes near Vassar Drive, Cottonwood Street and Wentworth Street.

In a community alert, police said Stough allegedly entered multiple homes but was asked to leave by homeowners. Police said Stough did leave, no one was hurt and nothing was stolen.

Police officers used homeowner and witness descriptions to identify Stough and found him hidden in a shed on Wentworth Street.

He has since been taken to the Anchorage Jail on charges of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief and tresppassing.

