Some middle and high school students return to school in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some of Anchorage’s youngest students returned to class this week, but they weren’t the only ones to go back to in-person learning. The Anchorage School District reports more than 1,500 middle and high school students are also back in class.

At Begich Middle School, students returned to school Thursday for the first time in nearly 11 months, but there weren’t a lot of them. Principal Brendan Wilson said 900 students attend the school but less than 100 were invited back this semester. It’s considered an intervention. Wilson said the District specifically targeted students who weren’t doing well with online learning.

“We looked for kids who were successful in the past, but were really struggling now,” he said. “So kids who maybe failed a class or didn’t complete a class for the first time this year, and they’ve never failed anything before. We also looked at attendance. Some of the kids who had never been chronically absent were suddenly chronically absent with online classes. So those were the kids that we really wanted to reach out to because it was pretty clear that what we were doing wasn’t working.”

Students attend school four days a week, and individual classroom time has been extended with longer periods so that students don’t need to rotate rooms as often. Physical Education is taught in-person, but Wilson said other activities like music and art are still online.

Students aren’t allowed to use their lockers since it’s where they tend to congregate. They must carry what they need with them all day. Also, the lunchroom is no longer serving hot meals and the tables have dividers that keep students apart.

Wilson said the small number of students allows them to practice COVID-19 precautions to make sure the school can keep students safe.

“And that’s a really nice benefit for us is, we will get to practice all the protocol that we’ve been working hard on all semester with this group of kids, and we’ll have an opportunity to adjust it before we fill the building up.”

Other events like school dances, pep rallies and assemblies won’t be happening in-person this year, but Wilson said he’s hopeful some outdoor sports will resume at the middle school level when the school is open to all students in mid-March.

