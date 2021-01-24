APD looking for witness in shooting investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is looking for witnesses after a shooting incident near McRae Road and Barbara Drive.

Around 1:24 a.m. on Sunday, APD responded to the area after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to APD. The male was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD believes this is an isolated incident with no concern for public safety.

If you have any information including surveillance footage of the area, please call Police Dispatch at 311 (option #1).

