Advertisement

Big performances from Alaskan skiers at Lahti Ski Games

(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:03 PM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Tour De Ski in the rearview, the International Ski Federations Cross-Country World Cup returned to racing in Lahti, Finland, Saturday. The notably absent Norway ski team is back on the FIS World Cup circuit after skipping racing in December as a precaution for COVID-19.

Norway swept the men and women’s skiathlon podiums, Alaska Winter Stars Gus Schumacher took 18 in the men’s 15-kilometer skiathlon and Alaska Pacific University’s Rosie Brennen took 11 in the women’s 7.5-kilometer skiathlon.

“In all, I feel this race was a really good step in the right direction for me as I am now focused on preparation for World Championships,” wrote Brennan in an email Saturday.

Alaska’s Patterson siblings had a strong showing as well with APU’s Scott Patterson finishing 21 in the men’s race and his sister Caitlin took 37. Other notable Alaskan finishes in the men’s race include APU teammates David Norris in 32 and Hunter Wonders in 46.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of daughter hit by vehicle tells driver it’s ‘not his fault’
A litter of Alaskan sled dog puppies.
Mushing couple names unplanned litter of puppies after the events of 2020
The governor is proposing big reforms to the PFD and the Permanent Fund.
Governor proposes Permanent Fund reforms, would put new PFD process in the Constitution
The Alaska Capitol. (January, 2021)
Governor wants infrastructure package, PFD paid quickly, but Senate majority says the budget comes first
DHSS reports 251 new COVID-19 cases and 5 COVID-19 related deaths

Latest News

XC SKIATHON
Service High School sweeps XC Skiathlon
Save the Seawolves
SeaPup Cup helping to “Save the Seawolves”
SENIOR NIGHT VALLEY
First Mat-Su Borough games doubled as senior night
Alaska Ski for Women open to the whole household in 2021