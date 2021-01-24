Big performances from Alaskan skiers at Lahti Ski Games

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Tour De Ski in the rearview, the International Ski Federations Cross-Country World Cup returned to racing in Lahti, Finland, Saturday. The notably absent Norway ski team is back on the FIS World Cup circuit after skipping racing in December as a precaution for COVID-19.

Norway swept the men and women’s skiathlon podiums, Alaska Winter Stars Gus Schumacher took 18 in the men’s 15-kilometer skiathlon and Alaska Pacific University’s Rosie Brennen took 11 in the women’s 7.5-kilometer skiathlon.

“In all, I feel this race was a really good step in the right direction for me as I am now focused on preparation for World Championships,” wrote Brennan in an email Saturday.

Alaska’s Patterson siblings had a strong showing as well with APU’s Scott Patterson finishing 21 in the men’s race and his sister Caitlin took 37. Other notable Alaskan finishes in the men’s race include APU teammates David Norris in 32 and Hunter Wonders in 46.

