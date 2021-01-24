DHSS reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and no new virus-related deaths on Sunday.

A total of 53,315 residents and nonresidents have had COVID-19 since the first cases were identified in Alaska. None of the new cases reported Sunday were in nonresidents. The state’s total death count is at 257 residents and two nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 50

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Valdez-Cordova Cenusu Area: 4

Denali Borough: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 19

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 20

North Slope Borough: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

Juneau City and Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Bethel Census Area: 45

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 9

At least 1,185 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 42 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another nine people are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Seven of these patients are on a ventilator.

The DHSS dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 548 inpatient and 39 ICU beds available in the state.

DHSS reported a total of 1,453,470 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

