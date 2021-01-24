Advertisement

High School XC Skiathon

XC SKIATHON(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a beautiful Saturday for skiing with light powdery snow falling as the competitors took the Skiathon head-on. The Skiathon race started out with a 5K Classic style race then the racers transitioned into a 5K skate and from what I heard, many of the finishers said it was a tough day.

The first-place finisher in the Girls A division Quincy Donley said, “Some of those downhills on the Lekisch Loop are super steep and have super sharp turns so it was kind of tricky going around those and I definitely had to stand up and kind of track my speed.”

COVID-19 precautions were put in place everywhere you looked at the Kincaid Stadium. Spectators were very limited, masks were required for everyone except for the competitors and only during the race, Interval start times to avoid skiers bunching up, and a separate team area for waxing and preparing.

The interval start was something new to the race that would otherwise be a mass start type. Some skiers like being able to focus on their own race without the distraction of others around them. Where others need to see the person in front of them or the racer behind them to push them to keep going.

The Skiathon was a challenge that left many skiers on their hands and knees when they finally crossed the finish line, but after the exhaustion wore off the competitors were just happy to be on the trails.

“I think we are really lucky to be able to race this season because of COVID-19 and everything,” Donely said, “but I think that NSAA and ASD have been able to put on really safe races with all of the COVID precautions.”

The next time we will get to see High School Cross Country Skiing action in the Anchorage area will be on February 6.

