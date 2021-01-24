Advertisement

Man accused of intentionally setting fire to occupied home in Aniak

By Kristen Durand
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:58 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Grayling man is accused of intentionally setting fire to an occupied home early Friday morning in Aniak, according to Alaska State Troopers.

In an online dispatch, troopers said 34-year-old Ronald Kruger was attempting to force his way inside a home after being denied entry by the people inside.

After he was unable to get inside, troopers said Kruger doused the entryway of the home with gasoline then set it on fire.

The occupants of the house escaped through a window and sheltered at a family member’s home, troopers said.

Kruger was later arrested in Grayling and charged with first degree arson and reckless endangerment.

Troopers said the home is a total loss.

