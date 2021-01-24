Overnight snow with sunshine on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral should expect the snow to continue overnight, but clearing comes through starting Sunday evening. The western Kenai Peninsula is likely to see the heaviest totals with about 5 inches of snow expected. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from Kenai to Homer for snow and slick roads through early Sunday. Anchorage could see 2-4 inches in the lower elevations, 3-6 inches of snow along the Hillside. The Mat-Su snow totals will be fairly light, 1-2 inches.

Southeast is also looking at heavy, wet snow to continue through the night with Juneau expecting 2- 5 inches; Skagway and Haines: 1-3 inches; Ketchikan about an inch.

Clearing moves through Southwest starting Sunday and will spread to Southcentral and Southeast by Monday, sticking around for the early part of next week. For Anchorage, this means the cold temperatures return. After extremely warm temperatures over the past two weeks — up to 18 degrees above normal — Anchorage will see daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows near 5 degrees during the midweek.

