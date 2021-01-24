SeaPup Cup helping to “Save the Seawolves”

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The SeaPup Cup is the rare youth hockey tournament where all the competitors are going for the same goal, to save the Seawolves. 36 teams competed ranging from 8U all the way up to 12U, with all the proceeds from the tournament going directly to the “Save the Seawolves” Foundation. Kirk Kullberg who works for the Anchorage Hockey Association made it clear that there is one common goal for the tournament.

“All the jerseys out here say Save the Seawolves,” Kullberg said, “so organizations aside, it is a community effort to do what we can to save the program.”

So far the tournament has raised around $12,000 from just the fees to get a team into the tournament. The Benton Bay Lions also had a booth outside of the rinks selling 50/50 split the pot raffle tickets with the pot up over $25,000. The Lions also took straight cash donations and sold the tickets.

Many organizations chipped in to make the event happen, Including the UAA Hockey team who had their players, and Head Coach Matt Curley in attendance. The two Mulcahy outdoor ice rinks were split up into four separate smaller rinks. To increase the action and the number of games that could be held at the same time and by the look on the player’s faces, they were just happy to be playing hockey again no matter the size of the rink.

Kullberg saying “Well, you are never going to make everyone happy, so the most challenging part is making sure that every single kid leaves here with a smile on their face and basically remember what they are fighting for and that is the UAA program.”

The winner of the SeaPup Cup doesn’t just win the piece of mind that they did their part in helping Save the Seawolves, but they also will be receiving skate sharpening cards to Champions choice and a whole lot of “swag” from the Seattle Kraken.

