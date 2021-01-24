Advertisement

Workshop helps children who have a sibling with special needs connect with others

(Caitie Jones)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Stone Soup Group held their first workshop on Saturday. It’s called Sibshops. The Sibshops are designed for children who have a brother or sister with special needs to connect with others.

During the workshop, children talk about anything from their day to day activities, to what the future might look like with having a special needs sibling.

The group is for children ages 8-13 and they hold the virtual event on the 4th Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The next Sibshop event is on Saturday, February 27. The workshops are free and open to the public.

Click HERE to sign up.

