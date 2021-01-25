84 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Monday.

A total of 53,399 residents and nonresidents have had COVID-19 since the first cases were identified in Alaska. Of the new cases, one was reported in a nonresident.

The state’s total death count remains at 257 residents and two nonresidents.

At least 1,185 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 53 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one person is hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Seven of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 549 inpatient and 50 ICU beds available in the state.

DHSS reported a total of 1,457,053 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

The DHSS dashboard on vaccinations states a total of 80,300 first dose vaccinations and 17,837 second dose vaccinations have been conducted.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 55

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 6

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7

Northwest Arctic Borough: 7

City and Borough of Juneau: 1

Bethel Census Area: 4

