Anchorage police seeking witnesses in Thompson Avenue shooting

Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting where they're still searching for the suspect.
By Matt Leseman
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:05 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is looking for witnesses of a shooting that occurred near the 4300 block of Thompson Avenue.

According to APD, officers responded to an apartment complex at 6:49 p.m. Sunday, and found two victims, both men, who were transported to the hospital. One has life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to survive.

The investigation is still in its early stages and APD is asking anyone with information, including surveillance footage of the area, to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 311. No arrests have been made at this time.

