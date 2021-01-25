Anchorage police seeking witnesses in Thompson Avenue shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is looking for witnesses of a shooting that occurred near the 4300 block of Thompson Avenue.

According to APD, officers responded to an apartment complex at 6:49 p.m. Sunday, and found two victims, both men, who were transported to the hospital. One has life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to survive.

The investigation is still in its early stages and APD is asking anyone with information, including surveillance footage of the area, to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 311. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.