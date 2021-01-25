Sunny, yes, but the cold returns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most mainland areas of Alaska will see sunshine on Monday and Tuesday this week. Along with those clear skies, expect to see some cold temperatures. Fort Yukon will see a low Monday night near 27 below, which is about 10 degrees colder than their lows over the past few days. High temperatures across the northern Interior will stay near 15 below.

Southcentral will also see some sunshine coming through after early morning fog in Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valleys. After more than two weeks of above-normal temperatures, Anchorage will fall below normal throughout the week with highs in the mid to upper teens and overnight lows in the single digits. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 23 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies for much of the Panhandle Monday but sunshine and clear skies will move in on Tuesday and stick around through Wednesday.

A strong storm system is expected to move into the Bering Sea starting late Monday night/early Tuesday morning. Winds near Shemya are forecast to reach 75 mph with seas to 54 feet on the Pacific side. That storm will weaken as it moves into the Bering but Southwest and Southcentral will see the front swing through Wednesday to Thursday, bringing rain and snow.

