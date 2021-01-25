Sunshine for much of the state as a strong system heads toward the Bering

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral, Southeast, the Interior and much of Northern Alaska will see some sunshine and clear skies over the next few days. Temperatures will drop as well. High temperatures across the northern Interior will stay near 15 below.

After more than 2 weeks of above normal temperatures, Anchorage will fall below normal with highs in the mid teens and overnight lows in the single digits. Normal high temperature for this time of year is 23 degrees.

A strong storm system is expected to move into the Bering Sea starting Tuesday. Winds near Shemya are forecast to reach 75 mph with seas to 51 feet. That storm will weaken as it moves into the Bering but Southwest and Southcentral will see the front swing through Wednesday to Thursday, bringing rain and snow.

