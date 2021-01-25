YKHC provides bottled water to village after primary water plant burns down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation is working with the community by supplying bottled water and hand sanitizer to Tuluksak after the village’s laundromat and primary water source burned down on January 16.

Now the health corporation is working with the community to assist with short-term problems and a long-term plan for the future.

President and CEO Dan Winkelman with the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation said in a recent news release that they will do everything in their power to help restore water services to the community of Tuluksak.

“We understand the importance of this resource, and our staff will continue to work hand-in-hand with Tribal, state, and federal representatives to bring about solutions to restore access to it as quickly as possible,” said Winkelman.

People who wish to donate can do so by calling (907) 695-6420 or emailing Tuluksak99679@gmail.

