Advertisement

YKHC provides bottled water to village after primary water plant burns down

Fire burns building in Tuluksak
Fire burns building in Tuluksak(Richelle Gregory)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:21 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation is working with the community by supplying bottled water and hand sanitizer to Tuluksak after the village’s laundromat and primary water source burned down on January 16.

Now the health corporation is working with the community to assist with short-term problems and a long-term plan for the future.

President and CEO Dan Winkelman with the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation said in a recent news release that they will do everything in their power to help restore water services to the community of Tuluksak.

“We understand the importance of this resource, and our staff will continue to work hand-in-hand with Tribal, state, and federal representatives to bring about solutions to restore access to it as quickly as possible,” said Winkelman.

People who wish to donate can do so by calling (907) 695-6420 or emailing Tuluksak99679@gmail.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A litter of Alaskan sled dog puppies.
Mushing couple names unplanned litter of puppies after the events of 2020
Man arrested after allegedly making a security threat on flight headed to Ketchikan
DHSS reports 251 new COVID-19 cases and 5 COVID-19 related deaths
The governor is proposing big reforms to the PFD and the Permanent Fund.
Governor proposes Permanent Fund reforms, would put new PFD process in the Constitution
Fabric masks are shown in this undated photo.
Anchorage Assembly looks to change how mask mandates are put in place

Latest News

Body Renew closing its east Anchorage location.
As pandemic hits gyms hard, local fitness club Body Renew downsizes to one location
Body Renew Alaska
As pandemic hits gyms hard, local fitness club Body Renew downsizes to one location
The Bering River, which sits east of the Copper River Delta, contains a coal deposit that some...
Oil spill trustees approve resolution to extend Exxon Valdez restoration zone
DHSS reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths