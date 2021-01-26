Advertisement

1 Bear Valley Elementary classroom closed for 10 days after COVID-19 exposure

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Bear Valley Elementary classroom will be closed until Feb. 1 after the class was exposed to COVID-19.

The Anchorage School District lists COVID-19 school closures on its website. Currently, Bear Valley Elementary and Maplewood Group Home are impacted by COVID-19 exposures. ASD’s website states the Maplewood Group Home is having students isolate after exposure to a COVID-19-positive non-ASD staff member.

The district would not say if the COVID-19 exposure at Bear Valley Elementary was in a student or a staff member, but said the district has determined where COVID-19 transmission could have occurred at the school and asked all close contacts to stay home for 10 days.

“Because it is not possible to determine every interaction in a classroom or the duration of those interactions, all classroom members are considered close contacts,” ASD said in a written statement.

The person with COVID-19 will stay at home until they are no longer infectious, but other close contacts are able to return to school on Feb. 1. Until then, students in the classroom will continue learning from home.

ASD said siblings or household members of students who have been identified as close contacts are still able to attend in-person school unless the student’s household member has COVID-19.

