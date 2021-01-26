Advertisement

Alaska village weighs water options after fire burns plant

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:52 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) - Residents of an Alaska village have met with health officials and government agencies to consider methods to restore running water after a fire destroyed the community’s water plant.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation has provided bottled water and hand sanitizer to residents of Tuluksak since the community’s water plant and laundromat burned Jan. 16. Various agencies met to discuss possible solutions including connecting a community well to the school.

The health corporation also has a portable water treatment plant in Bethel that could be used, but officials must determine if the plant can purify potentially unsafe water from the Tuluksak River.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska’s daily reported COVID-19 case count falls below 100 for 1st time since September
Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting where they're still searching for the suspect.
UPDATE: Anchorage police investigating Thompson Avenue shooting as a homicide
1 Bear Valley Elementary classroom closed for 10 days after COVID-19 exposure
Anchorage considers changes to leash laws.
Anchorage considers changes to local leash law
Felix Rivera, the target of ongoing recall efforts, was elected to the Anchorage Assembly in...
Judge says recall of Felix Rivera will appear on municipal ballots in April

Latest News

Veterinarians say dog parks and doggy day cares are hot spots for kennel cough.
A spike of kennel cough cases seen at emergency center
Kids are asked to submit a drawing of a specific fish, and students who are in 4th grade and...
Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest open for student submissions
An Alaska illustrator has become the first Native American to win one of the two top prizes in...
Sitka’s Michaela Goade becomes first Native American to win Caldecott Medal
Aaron Jeffery poses with a mural at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
‘Fight the good fight’: Surgical nurse with Anchorage ties depicted in mural honoring frontline workers in Denver