Alaska village weighs water options after fire burns plant

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) - Residents of an Alaska village have met with health officials and government agencies to consider methods to restore running water after a fire destroyed the community’s water plant.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation has provided bottled water and hand sanitizer to residents of Tuluksak since the community’s water plant and laundromat burned Jan. 16. Various agencies met to discuss possible solutions including connecting a community well to the school.

The health corporation also has a portable water treatment plant in Bethel that could be used, but officials must determine if the plant can purify potentially unsafe water from the Tuluksak River.

