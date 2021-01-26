Advertisement

ASD students in grades 3-6 to return to in-person classrooms Feb. 8

By Malia Barto
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:32 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School District students in third through sixth grade will be allowed to return to in-person learning on Feb. 8.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon via an email from ASD and comes less than a week after pre-K through second-grade students returned to in-person learning. ASD says improved health conditions and support from principals, teachers and parents were a part of making the decision.

“Bringing our youngest students and staff back into school buildings last week was a huge success,” said ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop in a prepared statement. “We continue to build confidence in our mitigation procedures across the District, and elementary principals are eager to welcome the rest of their students in their buildings.”

Some schools, including Bayshore Elementary, Birchwood ABC, Inlet View Elementary, Nunaka Valley Elementary and Willow Crest Elementary, will allow some students to return on Feb. 1.

ASD is anticipating allowing middle and high schoolers to return to in-person classes on March 15.

