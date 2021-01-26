Cold & crisp morning across Southcentral!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Did you feel it as you stepped outside today? The chill that is. Much of Southcentral woke up to the coldest morning the region has seen since the start of the year.

While Anchorage bottomed out in the single digits, several locations across Southcentral woke up to subzero lows. This comes as high pressure situated along the border continues to reinforce the cold air. Additionally, it’s also keeping us on the clearer side. Outside of a few areas of patchy freezing fog, today will feature plenty of sunshine across the region. Even with the sunshine though be prepared for a cold afternoon. Highs will likely only top out in the mid to upper teens, with warmer spots climbing into the 20s across coastal regions. The only exception for this will be the Copper River Basin, where highs will likely stay below zero through the day.

Even colder conditions build in through the night, as many spots flirt with zero degrees. The typical cold spots of the Valley, East Anchorage and along the Sterling Highway will have no trouble waking up Wednesday morning to subzero values. If one were to look at the silver lining, at least we get to hold onto the sunshine.

Starting late Wednesday into Thursday, our next storm system begins to move into Southcentral. Initially we’ll see high clouds filter in, becoming partly to mostly cloudy by the evening. This increase in clouds will also bring some moisture and a chance for light snow showers by Thursday morning. Right now it’s looking like we’ll see upwards of half of foot of snow with this system. We’ll also see slightly warmer conditions, as we close out this week with highs topping out in the mid 20s.

Have a safe and happy Tuesday!

