Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on foot, but witnesses corralled him until he could be taken into custody.(Source: KATU via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:52 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, before he fled on foot and was arrested.

Police say one person who was hit Monday died at a hospital. Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.

Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the Southeastern part of the city.

Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles.

