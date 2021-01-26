Free lecture on the Na-Dene language family sponsored by SHI on Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Curious about the Na-Dene language family? Want to know more about the history of Athabaskan languages? Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a free lecture this Thursday on the Na-Dene language family starting at 12 p.m.

SHI says the lecture will be given by Dr. Jeff Leer, a professor emeritus of linguistics at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and currently serving as SHI’s linguist.

During the lecture titled “Overview of the Dene languages and the Place of Tlingit in Na-Dene,” Leer will do a survey of the Athabaskan language. Then he will discuss the Eyak language.

“Finally, I’ll consider the Tlingit language, with a time depth of perhaps 500-1,000 years. After a quick survey of Tlingit dialects, I’ll turn to the question of the original homeland(s) of today’s Tlingit clans and point out a few linguistic clues as to how they could have moved downriver and spread out along the coast,” Leer wrote in an SHI press release.

The lecture Thursday is part of an ongoing series hosted by SHI that wraps up on Feb. 11.

All lectures will be live-streamed at 12 p.m. time on SHI’s YouTube channel.

