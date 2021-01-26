Houston High School’s Glenn Nelson wins coach of the year award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Houston High School football team flew high in 2019-2020 all the way to their first state championship trophy. Now, head coach Glenn Nelson is being honored as a National Federation of State High School Associations Coach of the Year.

“To be honest, I almost dismissed it and didn’t open it, I thought it was asking for a contribution, like two-year membership or something, I started reading it and I was caught off guard,” Nelson said.

To say that the accolade came as a surprise to Nelson would be an understatement. He didn’t know that he was even in the running for the award and was already game-planning for the next season.

Nelson said, “We were watching film looking at next year looking at things we need to improve upon that something like that would come to our community.”

As far as where the award ranks on his personal list of football achievements he said that personally, it is number one. However, team-wise, winning the first Houston State Championship amid adversity is tough to top.

“The 2019 year some kids were missing with fires, trying to move stuff out of their house because they weren’t sure if they were going to be impacted, the earthquake having the other middle school move in with us it was just challenge after challenge after challenge. It seemed like the football field was an escape for them get on the field and practice and kind of shut the rest of the stuff out and I think that going those things on the outside of football actually helped us become a stronger unit on the football field,” Nelson said.

Now, the pandemic could throw yet another wrench in the coming season but Nelson is ready for the challenge.

“When you get some of these accolades it really motivates you to get after it one more time,” Nelson continued, “try and go at it again, so as long as that continues to be the case and they will have me back we will keep going at it.”

