January’s full wolf moon rises Thursday

The moon will look full both Wednesday and Thursday nights
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:05 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – The first full moon of 2021 makes its appearance this week.

The wolf moon rises Thursday, peaking at 2:16 p.m. ET, NASA says.

“It’s thought that January’s full moon came to be known as the wolf moon because wolves were more often heard howling at this time,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for the January full moon focus on the harshness of the winter season in many parts of the country: cold moon, frost exploding moon, freeze up moon, severe moon, and hard moon.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

