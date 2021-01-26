New death, 89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 and one more COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

The new death brings the state total of deaths to 258 residents and two nonresidents.

A total of 53,487 residents and nonresidents have had COVID-19 since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Alaska. Three of the new cases reported Tuesday were in nonresidents located in Unalaska.

At least 1,194 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 56 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and one person is hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Five of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 567 inpatient and 52 ICU beds available in the state.

DHSS says a total of 1,460,189 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

The DHSS dashboard on vaccinations states a total of 82,468 first dose vaccinations and 19,117 second dose vaccinations have been conducted.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 24

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 8

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 19

Nome Census Area: 1

Haines Borough: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 2

City and Borough of Juneau: 5

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 15

Kusilvak Census Area: 5

