Temperature fall as sunshine remains

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sky has stayed clear across Southcentral as an off-shore flow helps bring in much drier, but also colder, air from the north. Despite starting out at 28 degrees early Monday, temperatures steadily dropped to the mid-teens by 9 p.m. By early Tuesday temperatures will be in the single digits to lower teens, only to climb back to the mid-teens in the afternoon.

Patchy fog will be back Tuesday in Anchorage, but a large ridge in the upper-level winds will keep Southcentral clear and dry into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon a storm currently bringing wet and windy weather to Aluetians will bring scattered snow showers to the Kenai Peninsula. Anchorage and the Mat-Su will likely see those snow showers early Thursday.

It’s back to dry weather Friday and temperatures will return to the mid-20s to end the week, but then it’s right back to the teens and single digits by the end of the weekend.

Enjoy the sunshine Tuesday!

-Melissa Frey

