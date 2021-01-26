Advertisement

Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:34 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Cost, also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Molina was accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man in attacks inspired by the Islamic State. Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office.

Molina faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska’s daily reported COVID-19 case count falls below 100 for 1st time since September
Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting where they're still searching for the suspect.
UPDATE: Anchorage police investigating Thompson Avenue shooting as a homicide
1 Bear Valley Elementary classroom closed for 10 days after COVID-19 exposure
Anchorage considers changes to leash laws.
Anchorage considers changes to local leash law
Felix Rivera, the target of ongoing recall efforts, was elected to the Anchorage Assembly in...
Judge says recall of Felix Rivera will appear on municipal ballots in April

Latest News

The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK health secretary says new COVID variant may be more deadly
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
Second impeachment of Trump in Senate's hands
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
One year later: Loved ones, fans still coming to terms with Kobe Bryant’s death