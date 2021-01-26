Advertisement

Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
By ZEN SOO
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:19 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said in a statement. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation.

It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account.

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has begun.

Major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have said that they would stop carrying My Pillow’s products, Lindell previously said.

Lindell is also facing potential litigation from Dominion Voting Systems for claiming that their voting machines played a role in alleged election fraud. He had also urged Trump to declare martial law in Minnesota to obtain its ballots and overturn the election.

Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, Twitter has banned over 70,000 accounts for sharing misinformation. Trump, who had urged on the mob, has also had his account permanently suspended.

