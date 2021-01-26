Advertisement

Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest open for student submissions

Kids are asked to submit a drawing of a specific fish, and students who are in 4th grade and...
Kids are asked to submit a drawing of a specific fish, and students who are in 4th grade and older are also asked to submit an essay.
By Makayla Clark
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An intentional student art contest with a local division is open for submissions.

The Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest has different categories for kids in kindergarten to 12th grade to submit their fish artwork. Students are asked to submit a drawing of a specific fish, and those who are in 4th grade and older are also asked to submit an essay.

There is a section that is open just to Alaskans called the Fish Heritage Award. Entrants must focus their project on Alaska’s state fish: the Chinook salmon.

“I think students benefit from this because they get a chance to do a little research,” Bobbie Jo Skibo with the Alaska Region of the U.S. Forest Service said. “I think a lot of our youth in Alaska, like me have no idea that Chinook salmon is our Alaska state fish. So right then and there, you’re learning something. If you research it a little further, you understand about the importance of Chinook salmon and other salmon species to our economy, to our subsistence way of life.”

The 2020 Fish Heritage Award winner was a 10th grade girl from Petersburg, Alaska.

2020 Alaska Fish Heritage Award Winner, Maddy G., 10th grade, Petersburg, AK
2020 Alaska Fish Heritage Award Winner, Maddy G., 10th grade, Petersburg, AK(U.S. Forest Service)

Entries will be accepted through March.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD looking for witness in shooting investigation
Landslide in the Taku River Valley
Eyewitness account of landslide presents research interest
Multiple agencies are investigating a shooting where they're still searching for the suspect.
UPDATE: Anchorage police investigating Thompson Avenue shooting as a homicide
DHSS reports 166 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Man arrested after allegedly making a security threat on flight headed to Ketchikan

Latest News

Veterinarians say dog parks and doggy day cares are hot spots for kennel cough.
A spike of kennel cough cases seen at emergency center
An Alaska illustrator has become the first Native American to win one of the two top prizes in...
Sitka’s Michaela Goade becomes first Native American to win Caldecott Medal
Aaron Jeffery poses with a mural at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
‘Fight the good fight’: Surgical nurse with Anchorage ties depicted in mural honoring frontline workers in Denver
Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer will soon introduce an election reform bill.
Lieutenant governor to introduce bill to repeal automatic PFD voter registration initiative