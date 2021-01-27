Administrators, parents react to in-person learning for some ASD students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is preparing to welcome third through sixth graders back into the classroom.

Deputy Superintendent Mark Stock said measures taken to keep younger students, who returned to in-person learning last week, safe, seem to be working. Despite concerns from some teachers and parents, Stock said he felt confident the district could make it work.

“What we’ve got to remember is teaching is primarily a human endeavor and it’s built around interaction and doing,” said Stock. “And while there are some things that we can learn online, and it’s been helpful and a great stop gap, I think we all agree that our kids need to be in school and we are glad they are back.”

The plan is to bring most older elementary students back on Feb. 8. But some schools, like Nunaka Valley Elementary, will have students return as early as next Monday. Principal Tim Blake said his small school was ready to add more students.

“It’s working well, as well as could be expected,” said Blake. “We’ve got a lot of protocols in place to keep kids safe. And our parents and community are happy that they’re back.”

Blake added that teachers in the building seem happy too, but the reaction to bringing back in-person learning has been mixed. TJ Dollison has two children at Nunaka, including a special needs preschooler.

“It’s kind of emotional for me because I’m not allowed to go into the classroom with him,” Dollison said. “But I understand the concerns and everything.”

Dollison said he was glad to have both his children back in class.

“We can’t just sit at home forever,” he said.

But other parents would rather wait. Stacie Morris has a seventh grader in the district who she says is doing well with virtual learning. She plans to keep that up.

“For the safety of my kiddos, I’m just not there yet to feel comfortable with the situation as it is,” she said.

Stock said virtual learning is still an option for families who prefer it, but he said the district is also hearing from others that are ready to return.

“We are at least seeing more families make decisions,” Stock said. “Some have moved to virtual. And some who were ‘wait and see’ are now returning.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.