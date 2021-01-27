Clear and cold weather comes to an end as snow moves in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was another chilly day across much of Alaska as high pressure is holding in place and cold, dry arctic air moves in from the north. Temperatures dropped below zero on the Kenai Peninsula, in the Mat-Su, and across the Copper River Basin, and into the lower single digits for Anchorage.

This pattern will hold Wednesday, making for an even colder night ahead, but the next storm is already moving in from the west. We’ll see increasing clouds across Southcentral Wednesday with snow showers likely near Homer, Seward, and Whittier late Wednesday night. Anchorage and the Valley will see chances for light snow off and on Thursday.

By Friday it’s back to dry weather, but temperatures will be a bit warmer, topping out in the mid-20s.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.