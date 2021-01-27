Disruptions from crowd seen at Anchorage Assembly meeting Tuesday evening

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Tuesday evening’s Anchorage Assembly meeting, disruptions from the crowd caused the assembly to take a 20-minute break.

The outburst from some people at the meeting stemmed from frustration over the duration the public had for testimonies. Security asked several people to leave and some assembly members walked out of the chambers before a break was taken.

The break was longer than planned, causing the public testimony portion of the meeting to run out of time.

The meeting tonight will be the final decision regarding which ballot ordinances will appear on the April election ballots.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.