Gov. Mike Dunleavy names UA Board of Regent appointees

(KTUU)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named two appointments to the University of Alaska Board of Regents.

The Governor is reappointing Dale Anderson and also naming Ralph Seekins to the board.

Anderson has served on the board since 2012, he is a former Juneau assembly member and Alaska State Board of Education commissioner, he is currently a senior consultant with Merrill Lynch in Juneau.

Former state senator Ralph Seekins has served on several committees and the Alaska Permanent Fund Board of Trustees, he is also president and owner of Seekins Ford-Lincoln in Fairbanks.

The 11 board members each serve for an eight-year term except for the student regent, who serves for two years.

