New death, 180 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 180 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents.

The new death brings the state total of deaths to 259 residents and two nonresidents since the pandemic began. A total of 53,670 residents and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in Alaska.

Ten of the cases reported Wednesday were reported in nonresidents with three in Anchorage, five in Unalaska and two in unknown locations.

At least 1,200 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since cases were first reported in Alaska. An additional 49 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and five of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 532 inpatient and 44 ICU beds available statewide.

The state dashboard on vaccinations states 84,746 first dose and 21,100 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,467,400 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

In a media availability, state health officials said a total of 59,600 COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to Alaska for February with 41,100 doses going to the state and another 18,500 doses for Indian Health Service.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 68

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 34

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 4

Aleutians West Census Area: 6

Aleutians East Borough: 2

City and Borough of Juneau: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Bethel Census Area: 30

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 6

