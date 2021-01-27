Advertisement

New initiative aims to get people shopping, dining downtown

(KTUU)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As a result of the pandemic and its economic impacts, local businesses are taking hits. However, the Anchorage Downtown Partnership has a new initiative to encourage people to shop and eat downtown.

Shop and Dine ANC begins Tuesday and runs through Feb. 28.

According to a release from the partnership, the program is meant to boost sales during winter and the pandemic. To participate, shop or eat at participating downtown businesses and restaurants then fill out a shopper card with every purchase from the businesses, and turn it in to one of the shops.

ADP is offering two Alaska Airlines tickets as the grand prize.

The businesses and restaurants that are a part of the initiative are:

  • Alaska Burger Company
  • Alaska Mint
  • Allure Day Spa & Hair Design
  • Anchorage Cider House
  • Fat Ptarmigan
  • Apricot Lane Boutique
  • Aurora Fine Arts
  • Big Ray’s
  • Blush Boutique
  • Bottoms Boutique
  • Circular Boutique
  • Crush Bistro
  • Dark Horse Coffee
  • Gelatte LLC
  • Glacier Brewhouse
  • Grizzly’s Gifts
  • Haute Quarter Grill
  • Hilton Anchorage
  • Hops Hallmark
  • Moose A’la Mode
  • Octopus Ink
  • Oomingmak Musk Ox Producers Co-Op
  • Sara’s Gift Cache
  • Second Run
  • Snow City Cafe
  • Stephan Fine Arts
  • The Kobuk
  • Tiny Gallery
  • Wilco Supply
  • 49th State Brewing
  • 5th Avenue Jewelers

