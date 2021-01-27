New initiative aims to get people shopping, dining downtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As a result of the pandemic and its economic impacts, local businesses are taking hits. However, the Anchorage Downtown Partnership has a new initiative to encourage people to shop and eat downtown.

Shop and Dine ANC begins Tuesday and runs through Feb. 28.

According to a release from the partnership, the program is meant to boost sales during winter and the pandemic. To participate, shop or eat at participating downtown businesses and restaurants then fill out a shopper card with every purchase from the businesses, and turn it in to one of the shops.

ADP is offering two Alaska Airlines tickets as the grand prize.

The businesses and restaurants that are a part of the initiative are:

Alaska Burger Company

Alaska Mint

Allure Day Spa & Hair Design

Anchorage Cider House

Fat Ptarmigan

Apricot Lane Boutique

Aurora Fine Arts

Big Ray’s

Blush Boutique

Bottoms Boutique

Circular Boutique

Crush Bistro

Dark Horse Coffee

Gelatte LLC

Glacier Brewhouse

Grizzly’s Gifts

Haute Quarter Grill

Hilton Anchorage

Hops Hallmark

Moose A’la Mode

Octopus Ink

Oomingmak Musk Ox Producers Co-Op

Sara’s Gift Cache

Second Run

Snow City Cafe

Stephan Fine Arts

The Kobuk

Tiny Gallery

Wilco Supply

49th State Brewing

5th Avenue Jewelers

