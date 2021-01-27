Public reaction to ASD going back to in-person learning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District made the announcement that they were going to bring grades 3-6 back to in-person learning.

We spoke with people to find out what others were saying about the move to in-person learning when it comes to the teachers and students.

College student John Azores said, “I think it’s too soon, my sisters went back to school and I feel like, I’m a little scared, because of what’s going on with COVID. But at the same time, I feel relieved that they can continue their studies and they are actually getting the education they needed.”

“I think it’s great news that they are considering it, and I read today that the CDC is actually recommending it,” said Anchorage resident David Bishko. “I am concerned about the kids not being in school, and I trust Alaska to make the right call, to keep it safe.”

Stan Jones, who was born and raised in Anchorage said, “I hope it works, apparently there is some data suggesting that little kids at least are not big spreaders of the COVID, not only do they not get it they are not bringing it into the classroom. So I’m willing to think with the little kids it will probably work, but the further they go up in the grades the more worried I’m going to be.”

Some schools will be able to return students to the classroom as early as Feb. 1.

