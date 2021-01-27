Search underway for a downed plane that took off from Ketchikan Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A search is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian rescue crews after they say a plane went down in the waters northeast of Port Angeles, Washington.

The Coast Guard posted on Twitter that they received a report of a plane going down around 4 p.m. Tuesday Alaska time. The Coast Guard says the plane originally took off from Ketchikan with one man on board the Cessna 170.

#UPDATE #USCG and #Canadian rescue crews continue to search the waters northeast of Port Angeles for a downed #Cessna 170 (similar to the one pictured). One male was reported to be aboard the aircraft. The flight originated from Ketchikan, AK. pic.twitter.com/RnRPpZORXh — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 27, 2021

In a tweet, the Coast Guard said crews were planning to search through the night.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

