Still sunny, but incoming storm to bring return to snow by Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Don’t let the cold fool you, as this month is still one of the warmest January’s on record. This comes following a multitude of storms that kept temperatures on the warmer side across much of Southcentral. Following the departure of those storms, temperatures cooled back to typical January weather.

This morning many locations woke up to temperatures near or below zero, making today even colder than yesterday. The only warm spots were coastal regions, which stayed warm due to the influence of coastal waters. Today will be much like yesterday, cold and sunny. The only difference being a noticeable increase in cloud coverage. This comes ahead of our next storm, which will bring a push of warmer air and snow back to the region.

For today, expect highs once again topping out in the teens for inland locations with highs in the 20s for coastal regions. Beginning tonight mostly cloudy skies return. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep many locations in the teens all night long. You’ll want to watch for some light snow showers through the morning hours Thursday, as upwards of half an inch is likely.

The snow will be short-lived and taper off through the day Thursday with the return to slightly cooler conditions to close out the week.

Have a safe Wednesday!

