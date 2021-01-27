Advertisement

Still sunny, but incoming storm to bring return to snow by Thursday

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:19 AM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Don’t let the cold fool you, as this month is still one of the warmest January’s on record. This comes following a multitude of storms that kept temperatures on the warmer side across much of Southcentral. Following the departure of those storms, temperatures cooled back to typical January weather.

This morning many locations woke up to temperatures near or below zero, making today even colder than yesterday. The only warm spots were coastal regions, which stayed warm due to the influence of coastal waters. Today will be much like yesterday, cold and sunny. The only difference being a noticeable increase in cloud coverage. This comes ahead of our next storm, which will bring a push of warmer air and snow back to the region.

For today, expect highs once again topping out in the teens for inland locations with highs in the 20s for coastal regions. Beginning tonight mostly cloudy skies return. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep many locations in the teens all night long. You’ll want to watch for some light snow showers through the morning hours Thursday, as upwards of half an inch is likely.

The snow will be short-lived and taper off through the day Thursday with the return to slightly cooler conditions to close out the week.

Have a safe Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
Governor removes Anchorage Assembly member from human rights commission after controversial comments about Nazi license plates
Alaska scientists are on the lookout for a new mutated strain of COVID-19 that appears to be...
Case of variant COVID-19 strain reported in Alaska
New death, 89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
Anchorage considers changes to leash laws.
Anchorage considers changes to local leash law
Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer will soon introduce an election reform bill.
Lieutenant governor to introduce bill to repeal automatic PFD voter registration initiative

Latest News

Wednesday, January 27 Morning Weather
Wednesday, January 27 Morning Weather
Clear and cold across Southcentral and Southeast before snow moves in late Wednesday.
Clear and cold weather comes to an end as snow moves in
Clear and cold across Southcentral and Southeast before snow moves in late Wednesday.
Tuesday weather update with Meteorlogist Melissa Frey
Tuesday, January 26 Morning Weather
Cold & crisp morning across Southcentral!