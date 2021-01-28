AHD announces more than 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be allocated in February

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department says it’s coming up with a plan for allocating 12,360 COVID-19 vaccine doses to providers in Anchorage.

AHD says the doses will be arriving in February. AHD says the 12,360 does not include vaccine managed separately by the Alaska Tribal Health System, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Department of Defense.

According to AHD, the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services previously handled the allocation planning.

Here’s how the doses next month will be allocated:

Mass Vaccination Clinics: 7,360 doses

Private Provider Clinics: 2,050 doses

Federally Qualified Health Center: 600 doses

Department of Corrections: 300 doses

Pharmacies: 2,050 doses

So far, over 85,000 people have been given the first dose and about 21,100 have been given the second.

AHD says appointments will be open for scheduling Thursday starting at noon at covidvax.alaska.gov. They add that before you register, you must make sure you are eligible.

According to AHD, those eligible for state-managed vaccine include Alaskans ages 65 and above, long term care facility staff and residents, and many workers in health care settings. AHD adds vaccine managed by the Alaska Tribal Health System, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense may have different eligibility criteria.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider or confirm eligibility, Alaskans may visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.