Anchorage’s acting mayor expected to announce EO-18 Thursday

By Dave Leval
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:26 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new emergency order for the Municipality of Anchorage is expected to be announced Thursday, allowing restaurants to expand dine-in service capacity.

Since Jan. 1, Emergency Order-17 has allowed the dine-in service in Anchorage restaurants to resume, but only at 25% capacity. Jason Bockenstedt, chief of staff to Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson, said Emergency Order-18 will soon be announced, changing the capacity for bars and restaurants to 50%.

The new order will likely increase sales for places that serve alcohol, too.

“If you remember in the current order, the establishment must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.,” Bockenstedt said. “We’re going to extend that to midnight.”

Movie theaters and other entertainment venues are currently at 25% of the building’s capacity. Those are expected to also increase to 50% under the new order.

Emergency Order-18 would allow for more organized sports, with limitations. Those details will be revealed Thursday.

Quinn-Davidson and her staff say the change in policy is the result of improving COVID-19 numbers around Anchorage.

“I can not emphasize how much of our time we spend brainstorming and speaking about ways to support these businesses and other interests during a challenging time,” Quinn-Davidson said.

“It looks good,” said Chris Schutte, the director of the Community and Economic Development Department. “We’re in a position to gently ease the foot off the brake even further.”

Allowing Anchorage to take the next step to ease the lockdown on businesses, Emergency Order-18 is expected to take effect Monday.

