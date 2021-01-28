Advertisement

COVID-19 Q&A: Does body size and weight affect how well the vaccine works?

Send us your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination process.
Send us your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination process.(KTUU)
By Jill Burke
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska News Source is answering viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Question:

“Are the COVID vaccines that are currently available as effective on someone whose body mass is larger than the size of another individual who has a regular BMI? As with most anything, it usually takes a larger dose for larger people to be as effective as a regular dose for an average person.” - Beth

Answer:

Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said studies show the vaccines should work well regardless of body size.

“The big studies done for Pfizer, Moderna were done in big trials, and so they had over 30 and over 40,000 people in each trial of different ages, of different ethnic groups, different sizes, different people who had been exposed to COVID and who hadn’t. And what they found is that all of those other factors did not make a difference in someone’s immune response system. People have of all sorts of ages, sizes, colors, all seem to have a fairly similar robust immune response to it,” Zink said.

More information on the Moderna vaccine, including clinical trials, is available here. More information on the Pfizer vaccine, including clinical trials, is available here.

Editor’s Note: Viewer questions are lightly edited for clarity.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A license plate that reads "3REICH" was recalled by the Alaska DMV in early January.
Governor removes Anchorage Assembly member from human rights commission after controversial comments about Nazi license plates
(U.S. Coast Guard photo/file)
Coast Guard suspends search for man in Cessna 170 lost near Port Angeles
The Anchorage Assembly voted 7-3 to extend the Municipality's emergency declaration.
Disruptions from crowd seen at Anchorage Assembly meeting Tuesday evening
The Alaska Public Health Association is joining a nationwide movement to fight for tighter...
Alaska joins nationwide effort to regulate alcohol consumption
New death, 180 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

Latest News

Send us your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination process.
COVID-19 Q&A: Was the vaccine tested on people with kidney transplants?
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
How the state is tracking the COVID-19 variants
Inside the Gates: Along with limit on alcohol sales hours, JBER reworks mental health awareness programming
Send us your questions about the COVID-19 vaccination process.
COVID-19 Q&A: How getting vaccinated affects travel