Governor to deliver State of the State address virtually Thursday
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:05 AM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to deliver his third annual State of the State address Thursday night.
Dunleavy will deliver his address virtually on Facebook and livestream.com. This is a contrast from years past when he held the address in the House chamber to a joint session of the Alaska House and Senate.
Dunleavy will speak around 7 p.m. Alaska time.
According to the Associated Press, Dunleavy will deliver it from his office in Anchorage.
