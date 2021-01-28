Advertisement

Governor to deliver State of the State address virtually Thursday

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:05 AM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is expected to deliver his third annual State of the State address Thursday night.

Dunleavy will deliver his address virtually on Facebook and livestream.com. This is a contrast from years past when he held the address in the House chamber to a joint session of the Alaska House and Senate.

At 7pm tomorrow evening I’ll be delivering my third State of the State address to you – the people of Alaska – & the...

Posted by Governor Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Dunleavy will speak around 7 p.m. Alaska time.

According to the Associated Press, Dunleavy will deliver it from his office in Anchorage.

